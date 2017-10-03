World Teachers’ Day: Nigerian govt vows to improve teachers’ productivity

Related News

In commemoration of the upcoming World Teachers Day, the Nigerian government has said it will empower teachers with the requisite tools to be able to deliver their best in the present fast-paced world.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said this in Abuja during the ministerial briefing towards the 2017 World Teachers’ Day which is scheduled for October 5.

The minister noted that the theme for this year’s celebration, “Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers,” reaffirms that peace and security are needed for the development of any nation.

He said teachers deserved to be appreciated for their role in nation building and assured the teachers of full payment of their salaries.

He said the ministry of education is in partnership with state ministries to fashion out ways to improve payment of teachers’ salaries.

”Irrespective of any sector, whether formal or informal, everything depends on teachers,” the minister said inter alia.

A UNESCO representative, Uchenna Udoji said there is an urgent need to collectively reflect on the status of Nigerian teachers and the conditions under which they operate.

He urged the Nigerian government and all stakeholders to place priorities on màjor challenges facing the teaching profession in Nigeria and how the nation can produce quality, highly skilled and motivated teachers and ensure consistent remuneration of teachers salaries.

Also speaking at the briefing, the president of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Michael Alogba, commended teachers for their resourcefulness, dedication and resilience in carrying out their professional tasks.

“The annual observance of this important day has helped to reawaken the consciousness of the nation and its citizenry to the important role of teachers and the need for teachers to be accorded a status commensurate with the role they play in society,” he said.

The NUT president urged teachers in Nigeria to remain patriotic and contribute their best to the growth of the nation.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Education District 1 said it will mark the 2017 Teachers Day with a five-kilometre fitness walk on Saturday tagged

“Building the workforce.”

Speaking at the event on Saturday, the Permanent Secretary, Education District 1, Folayimika Ayandele said the day, which is an international event to celebrate teachers for their roles towards national development will be marked appropriately in the state.

“A healthy workforce is paramount towards national development. So it is important to ensure the wellness of teachers which explains the concept of this 5-kilometre walk,” she said.

The endurance took off at Government College, Iyana-Ipaja and ended at Agege stadium where other activities took place.

Also, the Education Secretary of Agege Local Government Education Authority, Olamilekan Majiyagbe said the programme is relevant as the development of the body’s system is achieved through exercises.

The day, backed globally by UNESCO was first marked in Nigeria on October 5, 1994.