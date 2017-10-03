INEC awaiting Court’s directive on Melaye’s recall — INEC Chairman

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday said it was awaiting the court to determine the next step in the bid to recall Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye.

The commission’s chairman, Mahmud Yakubu, said this during INEC’s quarterly consultative meeting with the media in Abuja.

Mr. Melaye has been battling the recall process initiated by some of his constituents who in a petition on June 23 called for his removal from the Senate.

He had approached the Federal High Court to stop INEC from proceeding with the process, but the court rejected his application.

Officials of the electoral body Tuesday last week stormed the National Assembly to formally notify him of the resumption of the process for the recall.

But the senator refused to accept the notice from the officials, saying accepting any “purported’’ petition from INEC would amount to breaching the 1999 Constitution (amended).

He said: “The 90 days period as provided for in the Constitution for conducting the referendum after our verification, elapsed on Sept. 23, 2017,” he said, even though his legal challenge was responsible for delaying the process.

It was due to his initial refusal to accept the petition that officials of INEC on Tuesday moved to serve him the documents in respect of the petition.

The recall process is therefore stalled until the court again decides on the next step to be taken.