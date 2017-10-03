Labour to picket Nigerian airlines Thursday

Airport tower [Photo: CityMetric]
Airport tower [Photo: CityMetric]

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, will on Thursday picket some domestic airlines at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, over alleged casualisation of workers and refusal to recognise unions in the sector.

Olayinka Abioye, General Secretary, National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mr. Abioye said the airlines to be picketed were Med-View Airline, Air Peace, Azman Air and FirstNation Airways.

He said: “October 7 every year has been declared World Day For Decent Work by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and this campaign is geared towards that.

“It is not only about welfare issues but it is about the refusal of the employers to recognise registered trade unions, in order to allow them have access to the workers for the purpose of unionising them.

“The other critical aspect is that given the sensitive nature of the aviation industry, is the fact that some of these airlines today have majority of the people working for them as contract or casual staff.

“That is a very dangerous thing to happen in our industry and we cannot tolerate it.”

Mr. Abioye added that a list of the airlines involved had not only been submitted to the NLC but also to the government and the National Assembly.

He said NUATE would be joined in the protest by the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE). (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.