Senate asks for captive dams across Nigeria to check borehole drilling

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday called for construction of captive dams in communities across Nigeria towards putting a check to the drilling of boreholes in the country.

This followed a motion sponsored by Barnabas Gemade (APC-Benue North East) and Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra North), which warned that indiscriminate drilling of boreholes contributes to desertification.

According to the motion, drilling of boreholes for underground water has increased tremendously in Nigeria in the last 10 years, especially since the introduction of constituency intervention projects and the advent of the United Nations Millennium Development Goals, MDGs and Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

Mr. Gemade noted that the increased exploitation of aquifers has the tendency of raising the level of water table in many communities, contribute to the dryness of alluvial layers of the land, affect the survival of vegetation during dry seasons and contribute to desertification.

He said that free running of streams, tributaries and rivers is also a cause of erosion of top soil and degradation of land.

“The erosion of these streams, tributaries and river banks is carrying with it large volume of silt that is clogging the channels of these rivers and causing excessive flooding of lands along these rivers,” said the senator who is an engineer.

He said there are many advantages of constructing captive dams, including increasing the amount of fresh water available for human and animal use rather than letting all the fresh water go into the oceans to become salt water and improving water supply sources to villages.

Following the motion, the Senate resolved to encourage the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to construct captive dams in all communities and locations where there are about 4000 small dams per year.

The Senate also resolved to urge the Ministry to capture water of rivers to stop it crossing highways so that it does not jeopardise the road structure, saying money spent on the projects would thereby serve dual purposes.

Other resolutions made by the Senate are to “urge the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to carry out investigation on ground water situation in all River Basins and monitor its deployment” and,

“Direct the Committee on Water Resources, Works and Agriculture and Environment to develop implementation guidelines for captive dam construction programme.”