NIMET predicts rain in Lagos, Ibadan, Calabar, others Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet has predicted partly cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Tuesday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Monday in Abuja also predicted prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Jos, Nasarawa and parts of Kogi during the afternoon and evening hours.

It added that the central states would experience day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 34 and 17 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Southern states would experience morning cloudy conditions with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Thunderstorms and rains are expected over Yenagoa, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Eket, Owerri, Umuahia, Awka, Enugu, Abakaliki, Obudu, Akure, Ibadan, Benin, Ado-Ekiti, Lagos, Osogbo, Abeokuta, Ogoja, Ikom and its environ later in the day.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions with day and night temperatures of 33 to 40 and 23 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Rainfall activities should be concentrated to the southern part of the country with stability expected over the North in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)