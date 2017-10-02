At Abuja concert, EFCC tasks youth on anti-graft campaign

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has urged Nigerians particularly the youth to support the commission in its fight against corruption.

The anti-graft agency made this known at a special anti-corruption event tagged “Kill Corruption Concert” organised by a popular comedian, Olaranwaju Toriseju, popularly known as Ambassador Wahala and other on-air personalities in Abuja.

It was an eventful day of fun, laughter, dance and music at the Independence Day celebration which held at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

In his remarks, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesperson, urged Nigerians to ”fight and kill corruption in the country.”

“Nigeria is a beautiful country, there is no other country like Nigeria but the corrupt citizens want to tarnish the image of this country.

“Please, we should not allow them to succeed because there is no country like this country, we must fight corruption, we must kill corruption,” he said.

Mr. Uwujaren stressed that corruption had no place in Nigeria and he appealed to the audience not to relent in the war against corruption.

“I want to use this opportunity to urge every Nigerian today that EFCC cannot fight this fight and win, we need the support of the youth to fight the fight of corruption because without the support of the youth we cannot win the fight.

“Ibrahim Magu cannot succeed without the support of the youth. It is because of your support for the EFCC chairman that is why he is doing what he is doing today,” he added.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr. Uwajuren explained the motive behind the concert.

“The idea of everything is to let the whole world know that Nigerians are not corrupt. I have moved around the 36 states and ethnic groups and nobody could tell me what corruption is in their language.”

He further stated that the idea of the whole concert was to bring people together to say no to corruption, adding that the general notion that all Nigerians are corrupt is fallacious.

He added that the campaign to fight corruption will be taken to all 36 states of the federation regardless of government sponsorship or not.

The event kicked off with rib-cracking comedy from some of Abuja’s finest comedians and on-air personalities like Chucks The General, MC Asawana, Boliuma, Gospel Alhaji, among others.

The face of Independence International, Chinyere Williams and Queen Face of Independence Nigeria, Ojo Adebukola were also present to grace the occasion.

Other side attractions included musical performances by some of Abuja’s upcoming artistes and dance performances.

The highlight of the event was an inter-tribal dance competition which saw representatives from different ethnic groups battling it out.

The idea according to organizers was to display unity in diversity.