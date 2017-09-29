Don’t discriminate against Sheriff’s loyalists, PDP governor tells party members

Related News

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has advised members of his party, PDP, not to discriminate against supporters of a former national chairman of the party, Ali Sheriff.

Mr. Sheriff dragged the position of leader of the party with Ahmed Makarfi before the Supreme Court ruled in the latter’s favour.

The leadership controversy split the party, which ruled Nigeria until 2015, into two across the country.

According to a statement by his office, Mr. Okowa gave his advice while addressing stakeholders of the party in the Delta North Senatorial District.

He also called for good representation of women in elective positions.

Read the full statement below.

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for good representation of women in elective positions.

Addressing stakeholders of the party in Delta North Senatorial District at a meeting held at Akwukwu-Igbo, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State on Friday, the governor said women play vital roles during elections and should be encouraged to contest for elective positions.

According to him, “we should encourage women to contest for elective positions, the women are very supportive of the electioneering process but, it is unfortunate that when it comes to fielding candidates for elections, they are ignored.”

He urged every local government area in the state to field at least three women in different positions for the elections, reiterating that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a party is gender-friendly and such should be visible in the number of women who are contesting for positions.

The governor also urged members of the party to avoid any form of discrimination against those who joined them from the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the party or those who moved to the PDP from other political parties.

According to him, “there is only one PDP, there should be no discrimination, many people have also, come to join us from the APC (All Progressive Congress), we should embrace them, treat them without discrimination and woo those who are yet to join us to do so.”

He disclosed that getting everyone to be on the PDP platform was necessary, asserting, “We are sure of winning in elections but, with what margin? We need to strengthen our party, get more persons, make it such that we are capable of standing strong.”

He thanked the leadership of the party in Delta North Senatorial District for the regular meeting of the party in the area.

Earlier, Peter Nwaoboshi, Amaechi Mrakpor and others who spoke at the occasion expressed confidence that the PDP was doing well in the state.

Chairmen of the party in different local government councils in the district gave reports of how the party was faring in their areas while the party’s North senatorial district chairman, Moses Iduh, thanked Governor Okowa for making the party stronger through delivery of dividends of democracy.