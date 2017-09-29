NYSC to review scheme to enhance relevance

Related News

The National Youth Service Corps has decided to review the policy thrust and administration of the scheme to make it more responsive to Nigeria’s national needs.

The NYSC, in a press statement Friday afternoon, said this was part of the resolutions at the annual management conference of the scheme, held from September 25 to 28 in Jos, Plateau State.

The forum resolved to explore opportunities for deeper involvement of the private sector and other stakeholders in the implementation of NYSC programmes.

According to the statement, the conference also agreed that the Scheme should critically analyse the terms of its partnerships with some bodies in order to adequately cater for its interests, especially with regards to the gains for Corps members.

It said that research and development would be strengthened in the scheme not only to enhance operational efficiency, but also for greater impact assessment.

“We are taking proactive steps towards responding to emerging challenges in the pursuit of its mandate,” the statement said.

At the event, the Director-General of NYSC, Sulaiman Kazaure, advised directors and state coordinators to ensure timely implementation of the conference resolutions.

Mr. Kazaure said state coordinators must execute the plans of their secretariats as presented to the conference within the next one year, adding that the level of implementation would form part of the assessment of their performance.

He said the Management was committed to the welfare of Corps members and directed all coordinators to follow suit.

“Welfare and security needs of Corps members should be prioritized in all Secretariats, and the Director-General should be contacted immediately in the case of any emergency,” he said.

Mr. Kazaure charged the workers to ensure liaison with critical stakeholders, especially state governments and local councils to ensure that they discharge their statutory obligations to the scheme.