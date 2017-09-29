Commercial driver who raped Ekiti student ‘turns self in’

Related News

A 21-year-old man who allegedly raped a female student of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti on September 17, has turned himself in, police said Friday.

The suspect was said to have committed the crime at about 8.00 p.m. while conveying the victim, who was returning from a hospital where she had gone for medical treatment.

She was at the time the only passenger in the mini bus well known in local parlance as Akoto.

Mr. Ojolo, according to police report, suddenly changed his direction into a nearby bush where he raped the student.

The incident caused a fight between students of the college and commercial drivers at Ikere Ekiti.

The uproar, which resulted in the destruction od properties, led the college’s management to close down the school indefinitely.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Alberto Adeyemi, a Superintendent of Police, on Friday said the suspect was being held by the police.

Mr. Adeyemi said Ojolo turned himself to the palace of the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado, who then handed him over to the Police.

“Yes, the suspect is with us; the matter is under investigation and by the time we round off our investigation, the suspect will be charged to court,” he said.