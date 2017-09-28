10,000 Nigerians admitted in U.S. Universities this year – Envoy

Related News

Ten thousand Nigerian students are among over one million international students admitted in U.S. universities this year, a U.S. envoy announced in Lagos on Thursday.

U.S. Consul-General in Lagos, John Bray, made the disclosure at a College and Career Fair, organised by Education USA and the Foreign Commercial Service of the U.S. embassy.

Mr. Bray said the fair, which attracted 25 American universities to Lagos, was meant to expose Nigerian students to existing educational opportunities in the U.S.

“This year the number of international students in the United States climbed to over one million globally,” he said.

“More than 10,000 of these students are from Nigeria.

“That is more than the year before but there could be more. Let me say that America remains a leading destination for international students.

“Nigerians’ interest in studying in the United States is an indication of the strong ties between Nigeria and the U.S.

‘’ The people-to-people exchanges are an important component of strengthening our bilateral relations.”

Mr. Bray commended Nigerian students, their parents and guardians, teachers and administrators for their large turnout at the two-day fair.

NAN reports that the 25 universities used the event to share information about their institutions with Nigerians.

Some of the universities at the fair are the George Washington University, Drexel University, University of Wisconsin and Western Kentucky University among others.

(NAN)