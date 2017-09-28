Reps alert agencies on imminent importation of banned chemicals in U.S., Europe

Related News

The House of Representatives has urged relevant government agencies to ensure that chemicals banned in America and Europe were not imported into the country.

The call was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Mayowa Akinfolarin (Ondo-PDP) at the plenary on Thursday.

He urged NAFDAC, Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to be on red alert to prevent the importation of the dangerous chemicals.

The lawmaker said the United States Food and Drug Administration in a report on September 2, 2016, banned 19 active ingredients in antibacterial soaps over concerns about their safety.

Mr. Akinfolarin said chemicals such as triclosan and triclocarban which are used to produce antibacterial soap may do more harm than good when used over a long period.

He said when exposed to the chemicals, it could among other things, weaken the human immune system and cause lots of health challenges.

According to him, continuous use of the chemicals could lead to resistance to antibiotics and develop mental and reproductive challenges.

The lawmaker said the motion sought to protect the lives of Nigerians, urging his colleagues to support the motion.

Seconding the motion, Sunday Adepoju (Oyo- APC), said the country could not risk the possible adverse effects associated with the chemicals.

He said the country at the moment did not have the capacity to address the consequences, urging the house to support the motion as prevention was better and cheaper than managing or cure.

Also, Okon Archibong (Akwa Ibom-PDP), commended the mover of the motion for raising the alarm, stressing the need for sensitisation of the general public to the dangers of the banned chemicals.

He urged the relevant agencies to ensure the country’s borders were guarded against importation of dangerous items.

(NAN)