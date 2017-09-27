Man, 40, remanded in prison for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl

Related News

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday remanded a 40-year-old man, Samson Ayodele, in prison for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, I.O. Olanipekun said Mr. Ayodele should be remanded in Agodi prison and the case file should be sent to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP, for advice.

Mr. Olanipekun adjourned the case until October 19, for the advice of the DPP.

The accused, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of defilement.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Folake Ewe, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Sept. 18, at about 2 pm at Adeyi Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan.

He said that the accused allegedly lured the girl to his room and had carnal knowledge of her.

Mr. Ewe said the offence contravened Section 218 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 218 stipulates life imprisonment for offenders.

(NAN)