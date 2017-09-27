Septuagenarian In Court Over Alleged N200m Fraud

Related News

A Septuagenarian, Shakin Oworu, who allegedly defrauded a hair care company to the tune of N200 million, was on Wednesday charged at an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Mr. Oworu, aged between 70 and 79, was arraigned alongside his daughters, Bukola ‎Opara (Née Oworu) and Nasiru Ismaila, on a four-count charge of conspiracy, forgery, stealing and receiving stolen property.

The Prosecutor, Eshiet Eshiet, a superintendent of police, told the court that the accused and others still at large committed the alleged offences sometime between 2008 and June 2016.

Mr. Eshiet alleged that they committed the offences at Universal Hair Care Ltd office, Williams St., Lagos.

He ‎said the accused stole N200 million belonging to Universal Hair Care Ltd, and used part of it to acquire a property at No. 41, Obayan St., Bariga, Lagos

He said they acquired other properties with the money, including those at Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos; No.1, Obadia Bariga, Lagos; and a pharmaceutical store named Health Pulse in Yaba, Lagos.

The prosecutor also said that the accused used part of the money to buy four different brands of cars.

‎He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 (7), 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, denied the charges leveled against them.

The Magistrate, Folashade Botoku, granted the accused bail in the sum of N250,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Mrs. Botoku ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

The case was adjourned till Oct. 18 for mention.

(NAN)