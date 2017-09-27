Twitter doubles character limit to 280

Twitter has increased the character limit of its users.
Users on the social media platform were previously limited to 140 characters.
Twitter, however, said it is experimenting with a new 280 characters limit.
The firm said its research suggests some languages favour longer tweets.
