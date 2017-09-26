Related News

An FCT High Court, Maitama Abuja, on Tuesday upheld the existing bail granted one Mohammed Katun, docked for alleged diversion of N61.2 million fund to his personal use.

Mr. Katun was a former Assistant Director, Pension Account Department, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

He was earlier arraigned in a Federal High Court, Abuja, and granted bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in like sum.

Mr. Katun was on Tuesday arraigned before Justice Peter Affen on an 11- count charge, bordering on diversion of fund and receiving stolen property.

Mr. Affen upheld the existing bail granted Mr. Katun by a Federal High Court, Abuja, in case number FHC/ABJ/CR/89/2013, sometime in 2013 after Mr. Katun took his plea of not guilty.

Earlier, Yahaya Tarfa, prosecuting counsel, told the court that Mr. Katun between 2009 and 2010, diverted about N61.2 million from the pension accounts of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

He said the defendant was one of the signatories to the account.

Aliyu Lemu, counsel to the defendant, applied for his client’s bail and hearing of a motion on notice of abuse of court processes, he filed against the prosecution.

Justice Affen adjourned the case until October 23, for hearing of the motion on notice.

(NAN)