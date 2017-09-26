Buhari felicitates with Ayo Fasanmi at 92

Former lawmaker, politician and pharmacist, Ayorinde Fasanmi. {Photo credit: Daily Post Nigeria]
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former lawmaker, politician and pharmacist, Ayorinde Fasanmi, as he turns 92 years on Wednesday.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the president joined Mr. Fasanmi’s family and friends in celebrating the many milestones and achievements of the nonagenarian.

Commending Mr. Fasanmi’s patriotism and loyalty to the country, the president said that the nonagenarian’s foray into politics was purely to serve his people and the nation.

He also commended Mr. Fasanmi for his steadfastness in advocating for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria, “and regularly advising leaders on making right choices for the sake of posterity’’.

The president prayed that Almighty God would continue to strengthen the former lawmaker and grant him continuous good health.

(NAN)

