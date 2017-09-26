Nigerian Senate resumes, calls for action against flooding

Related News

The Senate resumed from its two-month annual recess on Tuesday and deliberated on flood disasters in parts of Nigeria.

In a motion, Yahaya Abdullahi, APC-Kebbi, noted that overflow of waterways and blockage of drainage systems had led to loss of lives and properties in states including Kebbi, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Imo and Benue.

The disaster had become an annual occurrence in those states along the rivers Niger and Benue, he said.

Mr. Abdullahi said “the loss of lives, livelihoods, houses, farmlands, crops and livestock is unacceptable”, saying it is a major source of impoverishment and destitution of the poorest segment of the people in rural areas.

“This regular recurrence of flooding along our nation’s major rivers and their inland tributaries is the outcome of the situation and blockages along the water channels that did not allow the water to flow through its natural course, thereby overflowing into people’s houses, farms and businesses,” he said.

He acknowledged the efforts of various state governments and the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in providing relief and succour to victims but expressed concerns about public policy implementation in Nigeria.

Following the motion, the Senate resolved to urge the “Federal Ministry of Water Resources to design and implement a national integrated community-based riverine and water channel dredging, desiltation and drainage programme to cover the entire national riverine network.”

It also “urged the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to commence the dredging and desiltation of rivers Niger and Benue.”

It further resolved to “urge the federal and state governments to institute strict land use and environmental planning, including building codes and cadastral planning of all urban locations under their respective control to ensure proper drainage systems and siting of dwellings and business premises away from water courses, river channels and flood plains.”

It also resolved to urge NEMA to urgently mobilise to the locations affected by the flood disasters with a view to extending humanitarian and medical assistance to avoid the outbreak of communicable diseases, particularly gastroenteritis and cholera which are prevalent in such places.