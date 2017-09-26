Two men docked for allegedly stealing landlady’s children

Related News

A 35-year-old caretaker, Ogunyemi Babatunde, and one Ahmed Ganiyu, 30, were arraigned on Tuesday in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan for allegedly stealing their landlady’s children.

The accused are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and fraudulent taking away of two children belonging to their landlady.

The prosecutor, Olalekan Adegbite, alleged that the accused had fraudulently taken away Victoria Bamidele, 5, and Mary Bamidele, 3, from the custody of their parents.

Mr. Adegbite told the court that the two children lived with their mother, Bose Bamidele, in the Academy area of Ibadan.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 317 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol. II Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, O. Enilolobo, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Mrs. Enilolobo ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation to the accused.

She adjourned the case until October 11 for mention.

(NAN)