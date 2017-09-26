UNILAG fixes new dates for post-UTME

University of Lagos. [Photo credit: Students Nigeria]
The University of Lagos has fixed new dates for its post-UTME examination.

The aptitude test will now hold from October 4 to 6, the institution said on its social media accounts.

The aptitude test, for students seeking admission into the university who have passed the UTME, was initially scheduled to hold from September 18, before it was postponed.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported the university’s Registrar, Taiwo Ipaye, saying a new date will be announced later.

The application for the post-UTME screening closed on September 15.

