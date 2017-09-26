IPOB: Reps to revisit devolution of powers

Related News

The House of Representatives has resolved to revisit the devolution of power bill which failed during the constitutional amendment in June.

The return to the bill is to curb agitations, such as the one by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

This was contained in a matter of urgent public importance raised by the leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday.

Mr. Gbajabiamila noted that different agitations across the country have led to divergent views on the structures upon which the unity of Nigeria rests.

“These agitations have resulted into proscription of groups, loss of lives and judicial pronouncements,” Mr. Gbajabiamila said.

“Events of the last few weeks brought Nigeria close to the precipice but for the determination of Nigerians in their various show of commitment to the peace and unity of the country. Hence the urgent need for the intervention of the House of Representatives,” the lawmaker ‎said.

He urged his fellow members whom he said hold brief for their teeming constituents to drop partisan politics, ethnic and religious interests and speak in one voice to save Nigeria from disintegration.

Apart from revisiting devolution of powers bill, the House has also resolved to set up a strong committee to liaise with stakeholders across the six geopolitical zones for practical solutions to issues that threaten the unity of Nigeria.

In the same vein, the speaker of the house, Yakubu Dogara, has also commended religious and traditional rulers, leaders of various ethnic nationalities, elder statesmen, security agencies, the governors and governments of the states for their display of statesmanship during the IPOB agitation.

“Indeed all patriotic Nigerians rose in unison to uphold the fundamental rights of all citizens to move freely and reside in any part of the federation as they choose, without let or hindrance,” he said.

“It appears to me that the citizens of this great country have sounded the message loud and clear that they stand for a united, prosperous and just Nigeria,” Mr. Dogara said.

Clashes between IPOB members and the security officials had led to several injuries with a police station also burnt in Abia.

IPOB wants an independent country of Biafra and says it is a non-violent organisation, although its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, recently said the group may reconsider its non-violence stance.