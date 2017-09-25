Hurricane: Buhari orders evacuation of Nigerian students in Dominican Island

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate evacuation of Nigerian students stranded in the Dominican Island.

The Presidential directive is occasioned by the reported Hurricane Maria that recently occured on the Island.

Many Nigerian students usually attend medical schools in Dominican Islands which prepare them to move to the U. S. and Europe for the completion of their medical degree programmes.

When contacted, the presidential spokesperson on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the development, via an e-mail sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

”President Buhari has ordered for immediate evacuation,’’ he simply affirmed.

“The President was deeply touched when he learnt that some of them escaped with nothing but the shirts on their backs. Following the directive, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been on top of the situation. Nigerian missions in the region have been monitoring the situation. The ministry has assigned a senior official to travel for the purpose of issuing the stranded students, temporary travel permits,’’ he added.

”Using that, they will be moved to Brazil, where they don’t need visas for their onward evacuation to Nigeria.’’