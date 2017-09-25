Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Amosun, others set to celebrate International Senior Citizens’ Day

Related News

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun; and other prominent Nigerians are expected to celebrate with senior citizens in the country during this year’s International Senior Citizens Day in Ogun State.

The Executive Director, the Citizens Care Foundation SCCF, Jide Taiwo, announced this in a statement on Monday.

”The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, will be the Special Guest of Honour, while Mike Omotosho, the Governor Emeritus of Rotary International will deliver a keynote speech on the topic: “Improving the care of the Elderly in Nigeria” the statement said.

The United Nations’ (UN) International Day of Older Persons is celebrated annually on October 1 to recognise the contributions of older persons and to examine issues that affect their lives.

Also, the day is a special one for senior citizens all over the world. In many countries, politicians make speeches, particularly those responsible for government departments that focus on senior citizens.

Mr. Taiwo said Mr. Osinbajo will lead other notable Nigerians, including retired World Court judge, Bola Ajibola, traditional rulers, among others, to celebrate with senior citizens in the country during this year’s event.

According to him, the event, which comes up on October 2 at the Olowu of Owu Palace, Owu, Abeokuta, Ogun State by 10 a.m., will be chaired by Mr. Osinbajo with both Messrs. Obasanjo and Jacob Omolade, the Olubara of Ibara, slated to be honoured with the Senior Citizenship Certificate.

He said the Foundation’s medical team would conduct free screening for diabetes, high blood pressure and eye care, adding that free glasses and drugs would be made available for the elderly that day.