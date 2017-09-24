APDA lauds proposed establishment of special courts for corruption, financial crime cases

Related News

One of the newly registered parties, the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA, has praised the Nigerian Judiciary for its plan to establish special courts to handle cases involving corruption and financial crimes.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria,Walter Onnonghen, announced the plan while declaring the new legal year open on Monday. The plan is one of several reform initiatives announced by Mr. Onnonghen for the arm of government.

The CJN directed heads of various courts in the country to create the special courts for corruption cases in order to ensure speedy determination of such cases.

In a statement on Sunday by its publicity secretary, Tosin Adeyanju, APDA praised the judiciary for the initiative.

APDA also commended the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for his efforts to “bring persons who looted or aided in looting our commonwealth to justice.”

“We are of the unrepentant stance that corruption is the biggest challenge to the sustainable development of our country and only its eradication can return our nation back to the part of development, national cohesion and social inclusiveness,” the party stated.

“We applaud the whistle blower policy and urge all Nigerians to stand up and expose corruption and corrupt practices in all its ramifications.”

The party also condemned hate speeches and urged that all efforts be made to stop the menace.

“We thank all Nigerians who have spoken up against the machinations of agents of destablisation and urge all Nigerians to stand together and work towards an indivisible, united, peaceful and prosperous nation.

“APDA rejects hate speech and hateful conduct and urge the relevant agencies to resist agents and promoters of hate speech, impunity and disregard for our ethics and values.

“We urge all Nigerians to get their permanent voters cards and ensure that only credible persons are voted into positions of public trust. Please step forward and be counted.”