Fulfil your agreement with university workers, ERC tells govt

The Education Rights Campaign, ERC has said that it will hold the federal government accountable if university workers decide to embark on another round of strikes due to negligence and non-implementation of earlier agreements.

Specifically, the group named the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, who just suspended strike actions.

The group said this in a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES Friday afternoon.

The group commended the conditional suspension and said the achievement of the strike is that workers’ unions in the public university system by their determined actions have ”demonstrated that struggle pays.”

“If we fight consistently we can win important concessions.”

ERC said the nation has exited recession and there is an improvement in government revenue, therefore, the usual excuse that government is cash-strapped is no more acceptable.

“We, therefore, urge the Federal government to mobilise the resources required to meet the demands of ASUU, SSANU, NASU and NAAT within the stipulated time in order to ensure that the academic calendar is not again disrupted,” ERC said

The group said Nigeria has enough resources to fund and provide free and quality education at all levels.

“The major obstacle is widespread corruption of the thieving ruling elite and the inequitable, bankrupt and outmoded capitalist system which places priority on profit rather than genuine needs of the people,” ERC said

“It is clear that without the working class capturing political power, it would be impossible to reverse the ugly paradox of a country blessed with abundant human and natural resources but parading one of the worst literacy rates and out-of-school children population in the world,” the campaign group said

ASUU had embarked on a strike on August 13 and suspended it on September 18.

It had vowed to continue the strike if the government did not fulfil its obligations in the agreement reached after several meetings.

Also, the Joint Action Committee of the non-academic unions had announced an indefinite strike on September 11 but suspended it on September 21 after negotiations.