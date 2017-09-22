Nigerian Army launches four books on critical thinking

Related News

As part of moves to enhance the capacity of its personnel in creativity and innovation, the Nigerian Army on Wednesday launched four books on critical thinking.

The books are titled: “Curriculum for Basic Critical Thinking and Judgement”, “Curriculum for Self-Awareness in Critical Thinking and Judgement”, “Curriculum for Advanced Critical Thinking and Judgement”, and “Curriculum for Self-Awareness in Critical Thinking and Judgement Workbook.”

Details of the launch of the book written by Charles Nengite, a colonel, is contained in a statement signed the Army’s Director of Public Relations, Sani Usman.

Represented by the Army Chief of Policy and Plans, Chris Jemitola, the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, said the books will help soldiers to devise an improved process for decision making especially for future wars.

He noted that wars are not necessarily ”won by those with superior weaponry but possibly by those who have the ability to be creative and innovative in the application of Critical Thinking.”

The statement reported Mr. Buratai as saying: “the Chief of Army Staff further stated that it is now a fact that the adversaries being engaged by most militaries are becoming wiser and more unpredictable. Therefore, to be ahead of them, militaries must ensure they have an adaptive mindset that is realistic, open and unassuming, which no doubt requires the need to be aware of biases, logical fallacies and assumptions. Thus, he said, the concept of Critical Thinking is a necessity for future leaders of which the Nigerian Army is poised to be in the vanguard of the learning.

“He commended the author for finding the time to write and publish the books, which he described as innovative and enjoined officers to take advantage of the knowledge contained in the books to improve their knowledge and capacity. He also challenged them to also write books for the benefit of the Nigerian Army and the society.”

Mr. Nengite in 2016 beat 380 other post-graduate students to emerge the best graduand of the U.S. War College, USAWC, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

He bagged six Distinguished Awards and Honours, as well as the Chief of Army Staff’s Commendation Award back home.