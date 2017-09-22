APC Chairman Oyegun denies attending reported Osinbajo, Sheriff meeting

Related News

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun, has said he was not aware or part of a reported meeting between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ali Sheriff.

The Daily Trust newspaper had reported on Friday that Mr. Osinbajo met with Mr. Sheriff at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday and that Mr. Odigie-Oyegun was spotted at the venue.

The report had stoked anxiety within the APC, especially in Mr. Sheriff’s home state of Borno where he does not see eye to eye with the governor.

But in a statement by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Friday, Mr. Odigie-Oyegun refuted the report.

According to the statement by Mr. Abdullahi, the APC National Chairman only met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, at the villa on Thursday.

“The APC National Chairman did not visit the vice president on the day in question and has equally not met Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in over two years.

“Linking the APC National Chairman’s visit to the Aso Rock Villa to media reports of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff’s plans to join the APC is an effort to cause confusion and disaffection in the party in Borno State.

“It should be noted that the membership of the APC is negotiated at the ward level of intending entrants, irrespective of status.

“The party hereby calls on its members, stakeholders and indeed the general public to disregard the speculative report,” Mr. Abdullahi said.