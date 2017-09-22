Child rapist, 35, jumps bail, absconds

Related News

Barely a year after a child rapist and teacher was prosecuted at a Lagos court and he bolted, the parents of the raped six-year-old girl and the State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team have cried out for justice.

Their protest followed failure on the part of the accused to appear in court after he was granted bail.

The 35-year-old fine arts teacher, Chukwu Ndubuisi, of Mind Builder School, Omole Phase 11, Ikeja, had allegedly assaulted the girl in the school premises.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the accused was on October 4, 2016 tried at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on a charge of forceful penetration to which he pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Sule Amzat had granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two verifiable sureties that must be blood relations with an evidence gainful employment.

The accused was unable to meet the bail conditions and was remanded in prison.

After a seven-month stint in the prison, the accused appealed the ruling of the magistrates’ court at a higher court at Ikeja presided over by Justice O. Ipaye, who granted him same bail conditions which he fulfilled.

NAN also reports that the case was assigned to an Ikeja High Court presided by Justice S. Ogunsanya following DPP’s advice.

When the case was called on Friday and two previous adjourned dates, the accused was nowhere to be found as the court also discovered that the sureties’ addresses were fake.

Reacting to the development, the Coordinator, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, expressed shock that the accused had eloped.

“We are, however, surprised to know that the defendant has now jumped bail and all efforts to trace him have proved abortive.

“He did not show up at either the magistrate or the high court.

“The DPP is yet to commence prosecution at the High Court because the defendant’s status is unknown and all attempts to locate the accused have proved nugatory till date,” she told NAN.

She alleged that the accused sexually assaulted the child sometime in June 2016 in the school.

Ms. Vivour-Adeniyi said: “The innocent girl told her parents that her teacher always asked her to wait behind when all other children were going down and would put her on the table and insert his sexual organ in her private part.

“The girl also said the teacher had taken her to the toilet several times to `do’ it.

“The medical test conducted confirmed defilement and a sexually transmitted disease in the six years old girl.’’

The parents of the hapless girl (names withheld), told NAN that they want the government to direct the security agencies particularly the police to help smoke out the child defiler, who had jumped bail and bring him to justice.

The Lagos State Criminal Law of 2011 and revised in 2015 prescribes life imprisonment for offenders.

(NAN)