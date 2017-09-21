World Peace Day: NANS sues for peace among Nigerians

Related News

In commemoration of the 2017 World Peace Day, the National Association of Nigerian students, NANS, has urged Nigerians to remain peaceful and law abiding.

The students’ umbrella body made this call in a press statement signed by its national president, Chinonso Obasi.

Mr. Obasi said sustainable peace can only be guaranteed when there is concerted efforts and deliberate commitment by Nigerians to foster harmony and peaceful coexistence by in the nation.

“Against odds, constructive engagement, dialogue and negotiation remains the only antidote to peace,” he said.

As the nation faces numerous development challenges, Mr. Obasi said the task of nation building and sustainable development is a “collective responsibility” that must be embraced by all.

“Nigerians should endeavour to be responsible and patriotic citizens by mobilising support for the government at all levels to move the nation forward. I believe in the sovereignty, indivisibility and unity of Nigeria,” he concluded.

Similarly, Eleanor Nwadinobi, an advisor at the Nigeria Stability and Reconciliation Programme, NSRP, told PREMIUM TIMES that every citizen of Nigeria must do everything possible to ensure peace in the nation.

“It is only when we have peace that we can thrive as a nation.”

She said for a nation to achieve sustainable peace, women must be involved in peace and initiative development.

“If women continue to remain silent then the drumbeat of war will become louder,” she concluded.

Each year, the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on September 21. The United Nations General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.