Reps have not freed Patience Jonathan’s accounts -Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila

The House of Representatives has not ordered any bank to unblock the accounts of Patience Jonathan, wife of former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, the leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, stated this through his twitter handle on Wednesday.

The chairman of the House Public Petitions committee, Uzoma Nkem-Abonta (Abia-PDP) had directed six banks to allow Mrs. Jonathan access to her accounts frozen on the orders of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC

Denying the claim, Mr. Gbajabiamila said the house had not taken a decision to unfreeze the accounts of the wife of the former Nigerian leader.

He however said the report of the committee will be debated when the house resumes next week.

“Contrary to reports, the House has not made a decision on freezing of bank accts. The cttee report will be debated on resumption,” he tweeted.

Mr. Nkem-Abonta was reported to have given the directive to free the accounts on Tuesday at a hearing on a petition brought before the committee by Mrs. Jonathan.

He directed the six commercial banks to free the accounts operated by Mrs. Jonathan.

The EFCC had directed the banks to freeze the accounts over allegations of corruption in the sources of the funds.

