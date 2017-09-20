Lagos third most “stressful” city in the world –Study

Related News

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial centre, is the third most stressful city in the world, according to a study.

The study, conducted by UK-based drycleaning and laundry service, Zipjet, listed the world’s most and least stressful cities of 2017.

Factors considered by the researchers include traffic levels, infrastructure, pollution levels, finance, citizens’ wellbeing, public transport, percentage of green spaces, debt levels, physical and mental health, and the financial status of citizens.

The list ranked Baghdad as the most stressful city in the world, while Kabul was placed second on the list.

On the list of stress-free cities, four cities in the top 10, including Stuttgart, Hanover, Munich and Hamburg are located in Germany.

Others are Luxembourg City, Luxembourg; Bern, Switzerland; Bordeaux, France; Edinburgh, UK; Sydney, Australia, and Graz, Austria. No African country made the list of stress-free cities.

The world’s most stressful cities, according to the study, include Baghdad, Iraq; Kabul, Afghanistan; Lagos, Nigeria; Dakar, Senegal and Cairo, Egypt. Others are Tehran, Iran; Dhaka, Bangladesh; Karachi, Pakistan; New Delhi, India and Manila, Philippines.