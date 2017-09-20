IPOB: Good governance is solution, comedian ‘I Go Dye’ tells FG

Related News

A popular Nigerian stand-up comedian, Francis Agoda a.k.a I Go Dye, has said good governance is the real solution to the lingering Biafra agitation.

I Go Dye, who was reacting to the recent military invasion of the South-east and the categorisation of IPOB as a terrorist organisation, noted that dialogue, which is being proposed, will not resolve the lingering issue because it is a stopgap.

The humour merchant aired his views in a chat with PREMIUM TIMES at an event in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said, “The real solution to the lingering IPOB crisis lies in giving every Nigerian that satisfaction that can only be obtained through good governance, providing justice as well as the equal distribution of our collective wealth to the citizenry. The federal government cannot continue to apply the same method towards solving this kind of agitations.”

I Go Dye, who is also a United Nations’ Millennium Development Goals Ambassador, added that inequality and injustice are some of the reasons why the clamour for Biafra still persists.

“The Biafra agitation is a ticking time bomb. We must not forget how the killings of Ken Saro-Wiwa and Mohammed Yusuf led to militancy in the Niger Delta and Boko Haram in the country. The government should consider an alternative dispute resolution, take on a civil approach with reasonable compassion to all concerned.”

The comedian also lamented the high level of unemployment as one of the reasons why militancy and IPOB exists.

“We can sit in the comfort of our homes and fail to realise that so many people have lost hope even in the midst of plenty But, the truth remains that there is so much hunger and joblessness in the land. This is why several agitations exist in Nigeria. The government needs to extend the basic needs like food, shelter, healthcare and education to all Nigerians. With this simple logic and reason without adopting the ‘gun’ approach, the ‘patriotic spirit’ in those agitating for Biafra will be destroyed.”

One of Nigeria’s leading comedians, I Go Dye, 38, is known for his witty jokes and funny anecdotes. He shot into limelight after he was invited to perform in the popular comedy show, Night of a Thousand Laughs, in 2000.