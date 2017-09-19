Ohanaeze, Arewa, ONAC, Ijaw youth groups to unite in Abuja

Related News

Recent developments in the country have made young people to come together to host an interactive forum with youth groups representing the various regions in Nigeria.

The forum is to host a dialogue between the leadership of Ohaneze Youth Forum, O’odua Nationalist Coalition, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Ijaw Youth Council and the Nigerian Youth Forum. The interactive forum is scheduled to take place on September 23 at the Yaradua centre.

The programme, themed State of the Nation, is organised in collaboration with Tap Nitiative, Play Forum, Global Shapers Abuja and Yali Network. The programme seeks to bring the voices of various leaders of these youth groups together to forge a common goal of uniting the country.

Speaking at an event and on behalf of the partners, Mbasekei Obono, the Executive Director of Tap Nitiative stated that, “the leadership of the country lacks the ability to manage crisis. It is based on these that we the younger generation decided to call on the various youth groups to a discussion that would give the nation a new direction and birth the country that we want.”

Mr. Obono also stated that, “Nigeria belongs to all of us and if government fails to act responsibly, we the citizens will. We want peace in Nigeria and without peace; there would be no meaningful development and you cannot have peace without agreeing to discuss. We need this discussion and we need to continue to work out ways through which we can sustain the discussion.

Nigeria is a union, for us to remain in this union the various regions need to barter, we need to trade and we must concede to each other. What we need to barter for us to remain a united nation is one of the things we are going to discuss at the event.”

The programme of event would have the Publisher, Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, as a lead presenter who would give historical narrative of Nigeria and why we are where we are today. After which the leadership of the various groups would sit on a panel to discuss how young people would engage each other in the phase of disunity. The event is open to all who wish to attend.