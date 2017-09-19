IPOB: Blame games won’t work, address the problem, PDP tells APC

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has criticised Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, for saying that some persons were fanning the embers of disunity in Nigeria.

The minister also accused disgruntled politicians’of sponsoring the separatist group IPOB.

The opposition party said that excuses and blame game would not excuse the ruling APC’s “ineptitude.”

Mr. Mohammed had said that the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, is being sponsored by certain disgruntled elements to sabotage the present administration, under the guise of fighting for the rights of the people of the South-east.

However, in a press statement by Dayo Adeyeye, PDP’s national publicity secretary, the party advised the APC to look inward and find solutions rather than push blames.

“We had advised not a few times that the APC should look inward and seek solutions to its self-induced challenges in government caused by its unpreparedness for governance. But since the party seem set for self-destruction, we shall not relent to expose its ineptitude to the Nigerian populace.

“We noticed that the minister who is well known for his unbridled capacity for constant polarisation of the polity other than address matters…tried once again on Sunday to shift blames of the poor handling of the agitation by IPOB by the current government to an opposition that exists only in his imaginations.

“It is disheartening that rather than accept blame for its ineptitude, the APC government has continued to blame ‘enemies’ real or imaginary for their woes. How on earth will a serious-minded government blame opposition parties which they have conveniently labelled ‘looters’ for the activities of IPOB, but we take solace in the fact that the APC might actually know the looters as the party has clearly demonstrated its penchant for giving covers to people considered as corrupt?

“The recent release of 48 confiscated houses as proceeds of crime back to a member of the APC who was standing trial for allegations of corruption readily comes to mind. Much as we will continue to harp on the one-sided corruption fight of this government, we urge the APC to look inwards in locating the looters with their ill-gotten wealth to sponsor separatist agitating against the government of the day.”

The PDP said the ruling party was being traumatised by an intense power struggle within its ranks.

“It is instructive to know that we are aware of the internal crisis rocking the amalgam of interest the APC and the struggle for power within the government as the noise of discontent keep rising on a daily basis from the party. Based on this its no news that APC has a problem unto itself which has affected its citizenry who daily gnash their teeth in regret for voting the APC into power in 2015.

“We wish to put on record that agitation for the actualisation of the state of Biafra was a total silent voice while the PDP was in power because of the government of inclusiveness we provided for Nigeria’s who were made to experience what a genuine national government meant. The APC should therefore, mould itself into a real national party, provide good leadership for the people and let the generality of Nigeria freestyle.”

The PDP said ”it has condemned and will always condemn” separatist movements tailored towards balkanising the nation. It further said that the APC government’s policy is a catalyst for the IPOB problem and the party should do some ”soul searching to correct the anomaly.”

The party said the APC ”was its worst enemy.”

The APC won the 2015 presidential election defeating the PDP which had held on to power since the recent Nigerian democratic sojourn began in 1999.