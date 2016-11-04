PTDF 2017 scholarships opens, focus on Nigerian universities

PTDF

The Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF) says applications for scholarship opportunities for 2017/2018 have commenced and will focus more on sponsoring students in Nigerian universities.

According to a statement on Friday by Kalu Otisi, Head of Press and External Relations, PTDF, the award is for MSc and PhD categories.

The Overseas Scholarship Scheme was instituted by the PTDF as a short term measure to address identified skill gaps, pending the outcome of the various capacity building efforts being made to enable Nigerian universities to effectively handle the task of training quality professionals in oil and gas-related disciplines.

‎”The process for the award of the 2017/2018 PTDF scholarship scheme, both local and overseas, has commenced with the invitation of applications from suitably qualified candidates.

“As such, the Fund reserves the right to allocate prospective applicants to scholarships in institutions and fields/programmes targeted at filling those gaps.

“Furthermore, with the numerous upgrade programmes executed by the Fund in some federal universities in Nigeria, emphasis has shifted to training Nigerians in-country.

“Consequently, only a limited number of candidates will be sponsored overseas and the rest in Nigerian universities,” Mr. Otisi said.

‎The scholarships, which are in MSc and PhD categories, will be awarded for studies in the UK, Germany, Brazil, France, U.S. and Federal Universities and Centres of Excellence in Nigeria.

“Thirty two courses are approved for sponsorship to MSc while there are nine priority areas for the award of PhD scholarship.‎

“Approved courses for the year include Ship Building and Marine Technology, Refining Technology, Reservoir Engineering/Production Technology, Renewable Energy, Civil and Marine Engineering,” he said.

Others are Geology and Petroleum Geology, Flow Assurance and Pipeline Engineering, Marginal Fields Development and Environmental Studies, and Health Safety and Environment (HSE).‎

He said the award for Masters Degree was for one year while the duration of the PhD award was limited to 36 months.

“The close of submission of application is November 31 while the award will take effect from September 2017,” Mr. Otisi said.‎ (NAN)

