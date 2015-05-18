​Sri Lankan kidnapped in Ondo, police escort killed

A Sri Lankan expatriate has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Ondo State.

His escort, a ​​​mobile police officer, was killed during the attack, while his driver, Bitrus Dada, was shot.

Mr. Dada was receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo in Ondo State at the time of this report.

The hospital is said have also sent words to the driver’s relatives, a source in the facility said.

The Sri Lankan, who is yet-to-be identified, works with Burni Coli Construction Company in the state.

A witness who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, said the trio were ambushed on their way to Ondo from Okene in Kogi State.

The source at the Federal Medical Centre said the driver sustained some injury on his mouth and could not speak at the time of filing this story.

The spokesperson for the Ondo police command, Wole Ogodo, however said he could not confirm that the attack occurred in Ondo State.

“That place is Yari in Kogi State, they share boundary with Ajowo (in Ondo State); I just spoke with the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) covering the area and he confirmed the incident happened in Yari.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Ndidi

    These foreigners are unemployed (peasants) in their own countries but when they come to Nigeria begin to strut about as “experts”. and get given Police protection, something they’d never get back home. Now our Police are dying for nothing, trying to protect them. I am thoroughly against these foreigners coming here and being treated as if they are gods and being given our Police Officers who should actually be working for all Nigerians and not for just one foreigner. Foreigners make a choice to come to Nigeria and as such should live under the same conditions that Nigerians do – or stay in their own countries. Anyway, with our high unemployment it should be Nigerian jobs for Nigerian people. African jobs for African people. Foreigners who are too frightened to stay here without co-opting our Police Officers ought to go back to their own countries.

    • Epi

      I bet you were singing a different tune when are people were being killed in South Africa. It’s highly idiotic to say Nigerian jobs for Nigerian people, if only you know how many of our fellow Nigerians spread across the globe doing all sort jobs be it professional or otherwise..

    • GbemigaO

      What are you smoking now . There are also Nigerians in Sri Lanka and all over the world

    • Kolo

      Indians especially. i really don’t know about the sri-lankans

      • Otile

        You said you don’t know about the Sri Lankans. Remember their place is where late Musa Yar’Adua sent our boys to learn dugout boat making. Our boys went there and wasted many months and plenty of money without learning anything. I believe Ondo people had this in mind when they kidnapped the Sri Lankans.

  • Otile

    I am glad to see that this kidnapping took place in Ondo not Onitsha.

  • chitra

    Perhaps all of you commenting about Sri Lankans coming to Nigeria and taking jobs should read more closely the Sri Lankan news. Plenty of your country men in Sri Lanka getting nabbed frequently about the fraudulent activities been carried out there. Many are in prison, at least the Sri Lankans are doing honest jobs not robbing your countrymen.