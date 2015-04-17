15 Nigerians, Ghanians killed in Mediterranean by Ivoriens, Malians, Senegalese

Italian police in the Sicilian capital Palermo said they have arrested 15 African men suspected of throwing 12 Christians from a migrant boat into the Mediterranean on Thursday.

The police said on Friday in Palermo (Italy) that 41 more deaths were reported in a separate incident.

Police said they had arrested men from Ivory Coast, Mali and Senegal, after survivors reported they had thrown 12 people from Nigeria and Ghana to their deaths and threatened other Christians.

Police said the men were arrested on charges of multiple homicides motivated by religious hatred.

“The motive for the resentment was traced to their faiths,” police said.

“Twelve people are said to have drowned in the waters of the Mediterranean, all of them Nigerian and Ghanaian,” they added.

They said the murder suspects were among almost 100 migrants brought to Palermo on Wednesday.

They said the arrests were made on the basis of testimony from about 10 survivors, who said they had left Libya in a rubber boat on Tuesday.

Police said the survivors’ account underscores the rising chaos in the Mediterranean, which thousands of migrants many fleeing war and deprivation in Africa, try to cross in rickety boats in the hope of a better life in Europe.

Police said more than 20,000 migrants have reached the Italian coast this year, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimates, fewer than arrived in the first four months of last year, but the number of deaths has risen almost nine-fold.

“Almost 450 people are now thought to have died this week after rescued migrants brought to the Sicilian port of Trapani on Thursday said 41 others travelling with them had drowned’’, they said.

“Survivors confide in us that more than 400 died earlier this week when passengers crowded to one side of their boat, causing it to capsize,” they added.

Police said investigations revealed that traffickers take advantage of a breakdown of order in Libya to charge $1,000 from every migrant to whom they give a passage.

“Some also turn violent, threatening coast guards with machine guns to avoid having their boats confiscated,” they said.

(Reuters/NAN)

 

  • Comfortkay

    It is very sad that Nigerian were among the dead despite the fact that Nigeria is a rich country and our people are looking for a better life else where. The in coming government should encourage Nigerian to remain here and build up their country.

    • Enemona

      Well said.

      • nwaigbo

        Well said bro , but how is buhari going to do so much things expected of him , we all don’t have to think it’s over , most the politicians that caused the very problem s that made us all vote jonathan out of office are all under buharis party , how will he start the anti corruption war ,we must defend our votes , even after election , till his first tenure in office finish , 15 Nigerians dead in the Mediterranean Sea is just a small number , many Nigerians die every day in the desert . many die at home due to poor roads and in those places we call hospitals. tribalism can never leads us no were .divide and rule have been the master plan our politicians. using our so called men of god

        • Samadani

          It is a popular quote from the coup speech of GMB in 1983, ” we have no any other country other than Nigeria, we shall remain here and salvage it together”

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    There is something manifestly wrong with Muslims. Why would any sane person throw a fellow human being overboard because they are Christians? Islam is inherently evil.

    • amazing2012

      Not really, please analyse it not with anger. Because you have the same hate with those who commit the murder. I think to be neutral when analysing issue will give you the mandate to understand issues better.

  • salisurabeh

    People say who say Buhari can do this or Buhari cannot do this, to me, both are missing the point.

    What we need is for Buhari and co to be Drivers and Enablers, that is all. Nigerians are the most enterprising, intelligent and courageous human beings anywhere, that is why when they go out and work in a driving and enabling environment, they simply excel.

    What is happening now is that the enterprising and intelligent spirit of Nigerians has been twisted by a culture of rot and corruption.

    Let Buhari and co ensure that our institutions work properly, people are rewarded for entrepreneurship not cabalism or job for the boys and Nigerians will immediately shine at home.

  • Uncle Gaga (Bruce Wayne)

    @ salisurabeh
    what you said is what many in Government fail to realize.
    Nigerians generally do not need a babysitter government that provides everything for them. All Nigerians require to prosper are:

    a.) a level playing ground where one gets the job because they are the most qualified, not because they know the

    presidents housekeepers cousin.
    b.) Guaranteed security with regards to lives and properties.

    This may very well be why Nigerians went for GMB over GEJ. GEJ’s failure to secure the country scared too many people and Nigerians remember how GMB dealt with Maitatsine during his first foray into Government

    All the empty promises politicians make are useless and even if they manage to do good on their words, Nigerians only need the two things above .

    Secure the Local Governments, States and country. Find a way to successfully eliminate or drastically reduce armed robberies and kidnappings!
    A third thing would be the provision of stable power supply in terms of petroleum and electricity.

    Give Nigerians these few and easily achieved things and Nigerians will surprise the world.

  • Otile

    Islam is not a religion of peace.

    • Ade

      Islam was inspired by the Devil through muhammad.

  • Ade

    The so-called moderate Muslims will not comment or condemn such act. ISLAM IS OF THE DEVIL