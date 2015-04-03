‎Ribadu greets Christians at Easter

Related News

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Adamawa state, Nuhu Ribadu, has admonished Christians faithful to live by the good lessons of Easter and engage in prayers for Adamawa state and Nigeria.

In a ‎press statement by his media aide, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Mr. Ribadu congratulated the Christian faithful for successfully seeing the end of the lent period and ‎urged steadfastness and sacrifice for a better future.

“Just as the Easter teaches, we hope this period will see the resurrection of our dear state into a viable and prosperous ‎one,” Mr. Ribadu said. “We have to strive for higher pedestals of development for our dear state, especially at a time as critical as this.”

Mr. Ribadu also called on Nigerians and the people of Adamawa state to use this period as a time of renewal of ‎linkages and friendship across divides for unity and progress.