‎Ribadu greets Christians at Easter

FILE PHOTO: Nuhu Ribadu smiles to himself as fans cheer during a rally
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Adamawa state, Nuhu Ribadu, has admonished Christians faithful to live by the good lessons of Easter and engage in prayers for Adamawa state and Nigeria.

In a ‎press statement by his media aide, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Mr. Ribadu congratulated the Christian faithful for successfully seeing the end of the lent period and ‎urged steadfastness and sacrifice for a better future.

“Just as the Easter teaches, we hope this period will see the resurrection of our dear state into a viable and prosperous ‎one,” Mr. Ribadu said. “We have to strive for higher pedestals of development for our dear state, especially at a time as critical as this.”

Mr. Ribadu also called on Nigerians and the people of Adamawa state to use this period as a time of renewal of ‎linkages and friendship across divides for unity and progress.

  • boliatepa

    Christ died for Ribadu and you. He should consider becoming a Christian too.

    • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

      He does not need to abandon his only known religion. What matters is his sensitivity to other people’s right for their own religion. His message is a positive one. I sure do he wins this election to pave the way for him to some day run as president of Nigeria. He surely will have my vote any day.I wish you all the very best Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. The country urgently needs your services.

  • Otile

    I miss Abu Qaqa. The late jihadist and Imam Abu Shekau are the only true leaders continent Najeriya has had in recent memory.

  • abc

    Buharis victory makes me happy, but am still not fulfilled. Of all the people contesting in the next weeks governorship election, I just wanted to see one guy defeated and humiliated. Ribadu.

    • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

      Walahi, bruv, you just wrote what is on my mind!

      Many thanks.

      This neophyte deceived so many Nigerians, self included, in a vain and selfish crusade aimed at massaging his own overbloated ego.

      Mind you, I would still want him to remain in public service after being defeated soundly and roundly. There would still be a use for him in APC. He is ok as a follower, but would be disastrous as a leader!!

  • Sanmi Falae

    As you know and imply in your article, Tope, economic recovery takes a holistic approach. For example, every sector of a nation’s education system plays a critical role in any nation’s economic recovery. This means that in a country like Nigeria, even if we have full employment, the economy would still be characterized by low skill and therefore, low wage. In which case, full employment may not necessarily translate into any dramatic change in our poverty levels or vulnerability to existential crisis. Interestingly, our Judicial System and Political Leadership are equally directly instrumental to making national economic recovery. For example, in our particular scenario in Nigeria, it is the job of the Finance Minister to provide the funds for execution of the national budget. FULL STOP.
    It is thus down to Political Leadership or the EXECUTIVE to ensure statutorily approved and dedicated funds are entirely expended on dedicated projects. Unfortunately, Buhari is well past his expiry date to govern Nigeria AT ANY TIME. The man is a tragic mistake and an additional drain on Nigeria’s scarce resources. Poor, uninspiring, and ineffectual leadership is one of the reasons people with the talent, knowledge and experience to solve Nigeria’s problems are not getting involved. Non –existent or at best mediocre leadership of the sort Buhari provides is a waste of the intellectual efforts and resources of ministers like Ogbeh, Kemi Adeosun, Kachikwu, and Tunde Fowler. EXECUTION is everything in CHANGE and INNOVATION. But without a physical weapon and training, Buhari cannot execute anything!