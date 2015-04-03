APC condemns deadly terrorist attack at Kenyan University

Photo: The Guardian
Photo: The Guardian

The All Progressives Congress has strongly condemned Thursday’s terrorist attack that left 147 people dead at the Garissa University College in Kenya, calling it dastardly and unjustifiable.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Lai Mohammed, the party described the Somali terror group Al-Shabaab, which claimed responsibility for the killings, as a bunch of cowardly extremists who have no place in a decent society.

”Nothing can justify such a deadly and senseless attack on innocent ​ and defenceless citizens, and those who planned and executed the heinous killings in Kenya stand condemned globally.

”Terrorism has become a global scourge, and any terrorist attack anywhere is a terrorist attack everywhere. Therefore, terrorists will not find any hiding place,” it said.

APC expressed its deepest condolences to the government and people of​ K​enya, and prayed that the families of the victims will find succour​ while wishing those injured in the attacks a speedy recovery.

  • FISH

    This is d beginning of a wonderful international relations.. PDP Govt will not condemn such attack even if it happens in Nigeria. Its no longer bussiness as usual.

    • Otile

      Has Imam Buhari condemned Islamic attacks in continent Najeriya?

      • Philomena

        Thank you. God bless you. Just leave them alone, they don’t have common sense like their clueless illiterate duncee President elect with his incoherent English like one suffering from extreme spars-ism of the mouth. He can hardly pronounce a word till the end. E.g.,

        Government = Gubmint
        People = Fifo
        Nigeria = Najerya
        Police = Fulis
        Elections = Ilisions

        …This is a broad daylight nightmare. Shame!

        • amazing2012

          Losers !

          • Otile

            Fool_what did they lose?

      • amazing2012

        Loser !

        • Otile

          I lost nothing. I ran for no office.

          • amazing2012

            Your father has lost, the choice of God has prevail !

    • King Carlos

      You’re right mehn… our international relations is back with a bang.

  • Otile

    How can Satan be against himself? Imagine Islamic APC in Najeriya attacking Islamic jihadists attacking infidels in Kenya. What bunch of hypocrites are these?

    • amazing2012

      Cursed and loser I laughed at you !! Loser !!!

      • Otile

        You are a dunce. Why were you laughing at me? I was not running for any office. I lost nothing. While you people were hot and bothered about the outcome of the stupid_election I was detached and unconcerned.

        You know you descended from the cursed race, that’s why the word ‘curse’ is ever present on your lips.

        • amazing2012

          Only cursed lost and failed and that is your portion from the result of the election. You have been used to create hate among people in order for failure (Jonadaft) to win. You have lost ! Cursed failed just like judas !! Go and hang yourself in Shame !

        • amazing2012

          The Bible cursed you not me !
          “A blessing, if ye obey the commandments of the LORD your God, which I command you this day” Deuteronomy 11:27
          “And a curse, if ye will not obey the commandments of the LORD your God, but turn aside out of the way which I command you this day, to go after other gods, which ye have not known”Deuteronomy 11:28
          “Whiles it remained, was it not thine own? and after it was sold, was it not in thine own power? why hast thou conceived this thing in thine heart? thou hast not lied unto men, but unto God.” -Acts 5:4
          “Do not they blaspheme that worthy name by the which ye are called?”James 2:7
          “And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.”Revelation 13:6
          “The fear of the LORD is to hate evil: pride, and arrogancy, and the evil way, and the froward mouth, do I hate”. -Proverbs 8:13
          You hate, you tell lies, you blaspheme, you disobey your Lord !! What are you ?

  • Dangote Group

  • Jibiti

    The Associated Parasitic Congress (APC) of the North and West of continent Nigeria never ceases to make me laugh. You can see the speck in the eyes of the people in Kenya bug cannot see the log in your own eyes. Seld delusional traitors and crooks unlimited!
    Is this not the same APC that for 5yrs and more, would always blame Jonathan for every Boko haram attack? They went as far as calling him incapable of commanding the armed forces because he is neither a Muslim Hausa nor Yoruba.

    So why did APC not blame Kenyatta, the Kenyan president? Or APC is not aware that Kenya has a President and that the Kenyan president is commander of the Kenyan armed forces? === Corrupt mediocre Islamist crooks! You have not condemned 2 attacks by your own terrorist army in the past 48hrs but you can condemn Kenyan attacks. Nonsense!

    • amazing2012

      Igbos are cursed and losers !

  • Sanmi Falae

