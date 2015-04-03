APC condemns deadly terrorist attack at Kenyan University

The All Progressives Congress has strongly condemned Thursday’s terrorist attack that left 147 people dead at the Garissa University College in Kenya, calling it dastardly and unjustifiable.
In a statement issued in Lagos on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Lai Mohammed, the party described the Somali terror group Al-Shabaab, which claimed responsibility for the killings, as a bunch of cowardly extremists who have no place in a decent society.
”Nothing can justify such a deadly and senseless attack on innocent and defenceless citizens, and those who planned and executed the heinous killings in Kenya stand condemned globally.
”Terrorism has become a global scourge, and any terrorist attack anywhere is a terrorist attack everywhere. Therefore, terrorists will not find any hiding place,” it said.
APC expressed its deepest condolences to the government and people of Kenya, and prayed that the families of the victims will find succour while wishing those injured in the attacks a speedy recovery.