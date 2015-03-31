Northern Governors Congratulate Buhari, hail Jonathan for accepting outcome of election

PIC. 6. GEN. MUHAMMADU BUHARI

The Northern States Governors Forum has congratulated​the ​President-elect of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari​,​ over his success at the 2011 presidential poll.

The chairman of the forum​, and Governor of Niger State, Mu’azu Aliyu​,​ ​ in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Israel Ebije​,​ said the victory of the All Progressive Congress should be seen as victory for Nigerian democracy and collective progress of the nation.

Mr. Muazu also hailed President Goodluck Jonathan for conceding defeat, saying he had exhibited the tenets of a true democrat. He said history would remember Mr. Jonathan for his political maturity.

Mr. Aliyu, who lost his bid to be elected a senator to APC candidate, David Umar, congratulated his colleagues who got elected to the National Assembly as senators.

He urged them to engage in national discuss in the best way possible to advance Nigerian democracy to the height it deserves and also to serve the people with the best dividend of democracy.

He also urged his colleagues who lost to see it as an act of God. He said they should always avail themselves for national duties as the outcome of this election must not affect their contribution to the progress and development of Nigeria.

“Let me on behalf of my colleagues in the Northern States Governors Forum congratulate the president elect, General Muhammadu Buhari over his success at the president polls,” he said. “It is indeed triumph for democracy and indeed the decision of Nigerians.

“I also thank the president of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan for accepting the outcome of the election. He has indeed shown he is a statesman and posterity will forever remember him for his decision to allow a free and fare election.”

He said Nigeria would fare better and grow stronger now that the people knew their rights and have realize they have the power to decide their political fate. He congratulated Nigerians for the peaceful conduct of the election.

  • yahayaomaye

    The chairman of Northern Governors, Muazu you’re preaching peace now, okay!. Your plan to takeover from Janathan in 2019 which was your reason for abandoning your earlier stand that Jona signed a document to leave office this year. Im happy your people rejected you to represent them as their senator. People like you should never be trusted, it unfortunate.

    • donkesson

      you are still fighting Shadow don’t forget our brother lose because he turn he back on those that voted him.if I may ask what abt those people killed by PDP candidates in rivers state for this struggle .he must account for it .

  • edith

  • Kabiru Bala Umar

    Keep quite! a big frog in a human skin and a gigantic hypocrite you are all exposed in a shame we thank God.

  • Ongweh Obamedo

    Well said, Nigerian politicians are showing a remarkable and unprecedented level of maturity. All to be commended

  • Muhammad Ibn Abd AL- Wahhab

    you people are rifracks and sons of imbecile. Instead of thanking Jonathan for the introduction of the second most free and fair election in Africa. after Ghana, you are rather insulting him. but as a nigerian I know the power of incumbency as aprove by the constitution give the president imence power which is incomprehensible. but upon that he still allow for free and fair election which as a president he won’t have done that if he is a bad person. he is one out of a millions nigeria that would have done tha.

    • Es3

      They are too dumb to realize if Jonathan had wanted to insist on his victory that Jega doctored in favour of Buhari, he had powers and sufficient evidence to expose and change the election outcome!,

      I know that of a truth, the only person that stood between Jonathan and victory in this presidential election was Jonathan himself, as he refused ALL suggestions, moves and actions while refusing to use his enormous powers to expose Jega’s manipulations so as to avoid any loss of lives of Nigerians!!!

      Jionathan actually had sufficient evidence close a year now on Jega’s sell-out to APC, but preferred the unity of Nigeria and sanctity of Nigerians lives over his ambition (office)!!!

      Now, that the true hero!!!

      • Bunduma Mohammed

        You are behaving like Orubebe who took Sapele water yestrday.

        • Es3

          That is because you are ignorant of what happened in the last four days with the ACTUAL election figures to the full knowledge of Jega???

          If you did, you would be singing Jonathan’s praises all day long!!!

  • the_adviser

    Northern governors should now start paying money to the government coffers instead of taking out. The burden should not rest on southern states alone. Are we to assume Jonathan’s national conference is D.O.A?

  • Bunduma Mohammed

    People of Niger East have givn me new month. Aliyu Babangida deserve to loose. He need to be punished for decieving his own people. He would soon be regards as outcast.

  • Kay

    But what is STEM?

    • Tola Salau

      STEM stands for Science Technology Education and Mathematics infused together in project based learning