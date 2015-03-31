Northern Governors Congratulate Buhari, hail Jonathan for accepting outcome of election

Related News

The Northern States Governors Forum has congratulated​the ​President-elect of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari​,​ over his success at the 2011 presidential poll.

The chairman of the forum​, and Governor of Niger State, Mu’azu Aliyu​,​ ​ in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Israel Ebije​,​ said the victory of the All Progressive Congress should be seen as victory for Nigerian democracy and collective progress of the nation.

Mr. Muazu also hailed President Goodluck Jonathan for conceding defeat, saying he had exhibited the tenets of a true democrat. He said history would remember Mr. Jonathan for his political maturity.

Mr. Aliyu, who lost his bid to be elected a senator to APC candidate, David Umar, congratulated his colleagues who got elected to the National Assembly as senators.

He urged them to engage in national discuss in the best way possible to advance Nigerian democracy to the height it deserves and also to serve the people with the best dividend of democracy.

He also urged his colleagues who lost to see it as an act of God. He said they should always avail themselves for national duties as the outcome of this election must not affect their contribution to the progress and development of Nigeria.

“Let me on behalf of my colleagues in the Northern States Governors Forum congratulate the president elect, General Muhammadu Buhari over his success at the president polls,” he said. “It is indeed triumph for democracy and indeed the decision of Nigerians.

“I also thank the president of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan for accepting the outcome of the election. He has indeed shown he is a statesman and posterity will forever remember him for his decision to allow a free and fare election.”

He said Nigeria would fare better and grow stronger now that the people knew their rights and have realize they have the power to decide their political fate. He congratulated Nigerians for the peaceful conduct of the election.