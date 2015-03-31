​Ex-Head of State, Abubakar, Dangote, Onaiyekan hail Jonathan for Conceding Defeat

PIC. 8. NATIONAL PEACE COMMITTEE MEETS WITH PRESIDENT JONATHAN IN ABUJA

The Peace Accord Committee has congratulated President Goodluck Jonathan for conceding defeat and congratulating his opponent, the All Progressives Congress’s candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.

The chairman of the committee and former Head of State, Abdusalami Abubakar, who spoke to journalists after a closed-door meeting with the President, said the committee was spellbound when Mr. Buhari informed them that Mr. Jonathan had called to congratulate him.

“We were at the middle of a meeting with the international observers to try to see how we can still water the tension down, when gladly I called Gen. Buhari that we are going to see him,” Mr. Abubakar said. “He told me that Mr. President has called him at about 5:15 p.m. and congratulated him and conceded defeat.

“We were spellbound and the reason we have come here is to thank President Jonathan for this statesmanship. In the history of Nigeria​,​ I think this is the first time where a contestant has called his rival to congratulate him and through this point, President Jonathan maintained a point that the blood of Nigerians is not worth his presidency and by his action he has proved that.

“He has proved that he is a man of his word‎ because during our interaction on this peace committee he has always maintained that he is going to accept the result of the elections whichever way it is done. And he has proved this.”

He further appealed to politicians to accept the state of things as the president has already conceded defeat.

“I think we need Nigerians, all of us, to join hands in making sure we assist him in the peaceful handing over,” Mr. Abubakar said. “And I will appeal to all politicians;​ ‎those who are celebrating and those who are sorrowing to please give peace a chance​;​ to be moderate. In any contest there is always going to be a winner and President Jonathan has accepted that he lost and we want to thank him.”

Ha thanked the President on behalf of Nigerians “for being the statesman that he is”​.​

“He has approved that he is a statesman and he has the love of this country in his heart,”Mr. Abubakar said. “So Nigerians should please help him to ensure this is real.”

He urged aggrieved Nigerians to seek redress through the law.

“The electoral laws have procedures for ​seeking re-address,” he said. “So if anybody has ‎any grievance he should apply through the law. I appeal again to our youth, to everybody to please give peace a chance and accept that the chief contestant himself has accepted. So nobody please go and raise any eyebrow and cause any destabilization of this country.”

Others at the meeting include: Ubitu Ukiwe, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Priscilla Kuye, Catholic Archbishop, John Onaiyekan, Primate of Anglican Communion, Nicholas Okoh and Aliko Dangote.

The peace committee had previously met with the President as well as the APC candidate, before the elections and had ensured that both parties sign a peace accord, to ensure peace in the event of defeat on each side.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Omababa

    Thank God for this day. Team Jega and Team Abdusalami Abubakar deserve commendations for their respective roles to sail Nigeria through this turbulent waters. Truely, they have shown their love for a united Nigeria. And I prayed we do not see a President that will not promote oneness among us again in this country.

    • fela

      Ameen!

    • levels

      You must be very wrong to make such an irresponsible Statement. Be careful with your words Omobaba!!

    • Olusegun Olawonyi

      Please acknowledge what Jonathan has done. All the Abdulsami and co times twenty would have been able to do nothing if Jonathan had rejected the polls and called out his dogs from the creeks. But he chose the path of honor and at the most critical moment when it mattered most, he rose up to the occasion. His action has stemmed the tide of bloodshed that usually accompany elections like this. We cannot take away from the noble act of Mr. President. A beg!

  • edith

    this is wonderful…..meanwhile…..Good evening people, are you looking for a genuine investment opportunity that will upgrade your financial status? Invest And Enlarge (WEALTHZONE) is the right company, a company located in Kano where you invest and get a monthly interest according to the amount you invest and also get a referral bonus interest the more people you refer which is my aim of this advert,I live here in Abuja, I read about them sometime last year on facebook and i contacted them via email and that was how i became an investor with them, I just got my 4th interest payment so I am convinced of their activities, if you are interested you TEXT your EMAIL address to their customer care line 08021341784 and they will get back to you with details. please do not forget to tell them Mrs Edith Sambo referred you, remain blessed.

  • guvnor1

    That is the difference between a Christian and a Muslim. Even though President Jonathan is the dumbest president ever in Nigeria history, He is a man of peace. He was an accidental president. He was never in charge, the people in charge were; Okonjo Iweala, Diezani, David Mark and of course His wife Madame Patience. I strongly feel Jonathan is a happy man, he was tired already, all the abuses, insults can end. Then he is free to divorce and be with the woman he loves(not Patience). He does not have to look over his shoulder, All over the world His star power will Rise through the roof. He will be respected out of office more than he is now. So from the bottom of my hearth Thank You God and Thank you president Jonathan. Congratulation and enjoy your freedom.

    • Jinadu Bola

      Bros. in as much as i cherish this ur post but ur 1st statement is wrong. many muslim would av hand over peacefully like our president, GEJ, has done

    • Onike24

      This sort of bigotry makes a mockery of what we have achieved today, on one has monopoly of virtue of vice. So please let the bigoted posts end with the Jonathan administration, we have no place for it

    • Rommel

      I’m sure you are a blood relative of Godsday Orubebe,the grand patron of touts in Nigeria

  • Uzoma

    If there is one loser in the whole of Nigeria today, considering the way things have turned out today, I’d argue it is Obasanjo because everyone else is emerging as a statesman.

  • Olusegun Olawonyi

    Without making light of Buhari’s victory, Jonathan and Nigeria emerged the big winners in this presidential poll. GEJ concession of defeat is a bigger news than Buhari’s victory. With his rather surprise move, GEJ has opened up a new chapter in the annals of this country. It is the era of smooth transition from an incumbency to an erstwhile opposition party. This is a new day. I was glad when Buhari won, but even more excited when Jonathan conceded defeat. He is now a statesman. I am proud of him and wish him well. I have personally wiped away all his “flaws” from my memory bank…History would be kind to him.