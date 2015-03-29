EU urges Nigeria’s political leaders to emulate voters’ patience, dedication

The European Union Observers on Sunday advised political leaders in the country to emulate the dedication and patience exhibited by voters during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Deputy Head of Delegation of the EU observers, Richard Young, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

He applauded the dedication and patience of the electorate, saying that the degree of patience with which the voters went through accreditation and voting was exemplary.

“I must congratulate the commitment and patience of all the Nigerians I have seen, who have come out in very large numbers to vote in a very important election and to do it with so much patience.

“The way in which they have to turn up to accredit themselves and then later to vote and they seem to have done it with extreme kindness and extreme dedication and with the level of patience that I think is an example to all of us.

“We want to appeal to all the political leaders to show the same degree of patience and dedication I have seen in voters in terms of waiting for the official announcement of the results and waiting for that without any intemperate comments or remarks.”

Mr. Young praised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, security personnel and the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members, who served as INEC ad-hoc staff for the effort they put into the smooth conduct of the elections.

According to him, it takes the effort of everyone – including electoral personnel and the voters to ensure that the whole process succeeds.

