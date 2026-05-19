Former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, on Tuesday in Abuja donated N3 billion at the public presentation of the autobiography of former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon.

Also, Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group, supported the book launch with a donation of N500 million.

​NAN reports that the presentation of the 20-Chapter autobiography, titled, “My Life of Duty and Allegiance,” was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima who represented President Bola Tinubu, top government officials, members of Diplomatic Corps, and military top brass.

Mr Gowon was Nigeria’s military head of state between 1966 and 1975.

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​Mr Danjuma, a retired lieutenant general, who served as the Chief Presenter at the event, was represented by a former Chief of Defence Staff, Martin Luther Agwai, a retired general.

​Apart from the financial pledge, Mr Danjuma directed that 12 copies of the book be purchased and distributed to the libraries of each of the 20 universities that had awarded honorary doctorate degrees to Mr Gowon over the years.

​In his tribute, the former defence minister, who served as chief of army staff in the Murtala Muhammed military administration that overthrew Mr Gowon, described the former head of state as Nigeria’s foremost living statesman, an international icon, and a wartime commander whose leadership prevented the country from disintegration.

​”General Gowon is not only a household name in Nigeria but also a globally acknowledged leader with an impeccable record in leadership, nation-building and military strategy.

​”His well-recorded slogan of ‘no victor, no vanquished’ after the civil war set the tone for an effective post-war policy of reconciliation, reconstruction, and rehabilitation,” Mr Danjuma said.

He noted that his friendship with Mr Gowon spanned over 70 years, dating back to their childhood days in the Wusasa area of Zaria, adding that the memoir is a “treasure trove of history” and a gift to the world.

​Similarly, Mansur Ahmed, the representative of Mr Dangote, announced the purchase of 25 copies of the book for N500 million to honour the former Head of State.

Mr Ahmed, a senior adviser to the richest man in Africa stated that, his boss, Mr Dangote was only a 10-year-old primary school pupil when Mr Gowon was leading the nation through its most turbulent times.

​He said Mr Gowon’s successful efforts to keep Nigeria unified created the stable environment that allowed Mr Dangote to grow up and build a pan-African business empire.

NAN reports that other corporate leaders and dignitaries also made substantial purchases of the book at the event, including Abdul-Samad Rabiu, the President of BUA Group, who procured copies of the book for N25 million.

​The book was reviewed by Mathew Kukah, a prominent Catholic Cleric, author, and social commentator who has served as the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto since 2011.

(NAN)