The death toll from an American and Israeli strike on an Iranian girls’ elementary school has risen to 40, according to local media.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the strike at a girls’ elementary school in Minab, in the Hormozgan province of Southern Iran. Five pupils were initially reported killed in the attack.

Al Jazeera quotes Iran’s Fars news agency as saying that the casualty has increased to 40.

It is unclear which of the US and Israel carried out the strike on the school.

The strike on the school is one of many carried out by the US and Israel on Iran early Saturday, days after nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran.

Retaliatory strikes by Iran damaged a nine-story building in northern Israel, leaving a man with minor injuries.

Al Jazeera quotes Israel’s Channel 12 as stating that the Iranian missiles were intercepted, but shrapnel hit the building and injured the man.

Loud sirens continue to blare across Israel as citizens are urged to seek shelter, and schools, airports, and all public facilities are shut.

Iran has also shut its airspace and closed schools and other public buildings.

Iran has also urged its citizens to leave the capital, Tehran, so they are not affected by the US and Israeli strikes.

“…you should, as far as possible and while maintaining calm, travel to other places and cities if you are able,” Al Jazeera quotes Iran’s National Security Council as saying in a statement.

The latest war started earlier on Saturday when the US and Israel attacked Iran.

Iran has retaliated with attacks on Israel and US bases in the Middle East. One person has been confirmed killed in the UAE from the Iranian missile attacks.

Many of the Middle East countries affected by Iranian retaliatory strikes have condemned the strikes.