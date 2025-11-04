President Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate to screen and confirm Kingsley Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as a minister.

President Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, the president said the nomination was in line with Section 147(2) of the Nigerian Constitution, which empowers him to forward ministerial nominees to the National Assembly for confirmation.

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.

Although the president did not specify the portfolio for Mr Udeh, there are strong indications that he may be assigned to the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

The position became vacant after the former minister, Uche Nnaji, resigned following PREMIUM TIMES investigations revealing that he forged his bachelor’s degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Mr Udeh, like Mr Nnaji, hails from Enugu State.

Just last Thursday, the Senate screened and confirmed Bernard Doro as a minister in President Tinubu’s cabinet.

Mr Doro replaced Nentawe Yilwatda, who was recently appointed Chairperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Mr Yilwatda, a professor, previously served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.