Sudan recorded a historic 4-0 victory over Nigeria on Tuesday in their second group game at the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

This is their biggest-ever win in the history of the tournament.

The result also equaled the Super Eagles’ joint-heaviest defeat in CHAN history.

Morocco defeated Nigeria by the same 4-0 margin in the CHAN 2018 final.

The Sudanese, who have faced immense challenges in preparing for the tournament due to the ongoing crisis in their country, showed no sign of rust as they dominated from start to finish.

Despite showing promise in the early exchanges, an own goal by Leonard Ngenge in the 25th minute swung the tie in favour of Sudan before Walieldin Khidir doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 44th minute.

In the second half, Abdelrazig Omer Yagoub struck twice in quick succession in the 56th and 62nd minutes to complete the rout, sealing an emphatic and historic victory for Sudan.

For Nigeria, the defeat confirmed what has been their worst-ever CHAN campaign.

With no goals scored, no points earned in their first two matches, and a final group fixture against Congo now reduced to a mere formality, the Eagles have crashed out of the tournament in embarrassing fashion.

This tournament also marks the first time a foreign coach has led the home-based Eagles to CHAN — and it has ended in disaster.

The result leaves the Group standings as follows: Sudan 4 points, Senegal 4 points, Congo 2 points, and Nigeria 0 points.

The final group games will be played next week with Senegal and Sudan poised for battle of supremacy while Congo tackle the wounded Home Eagles.