The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has admitted errors in the results of some candidates who sat the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

On Tuesday, the board commenced the review of the candidates’ results with some stakeholders after widespread complaints of low scores by candidates who have a track record of better performance.

Speaking on the outcome of the review on Wednesday, JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, a professor, apologised to the candidates and admitted some errors.

Mr Oloyede said the board has decided that all candidates affected in 157 out of 882 centres will be contacted to retake their examinations starting Friday, 16 May.

“So, I appeal to the candidates and those affected by the error of our system to accept this explanation as the truth of the matter without embellishment, PLEASE. I apologise and take full responsibility, not just in words,” he said.

“We have decided that all the candidates affected in the 157 centres out of 882 centres will be contacted to retake their examinations starting Friday, May 16, 2025.”

Details later…

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

