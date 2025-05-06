Nigerian lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives will resume plenary on Tuesday after almost six weeks of vacation, including the Easter and Eid-el-Fitr holidays.

The lawmakers embarked on holiday on 27 March. They were supposed to resume plenary on 29 April, but extended the recess by another week.

Since reconvening for the 2025 legislative year on 4 February, the National Assembly has held plenary sessions only 24 times. This is less than half of what is typically expected in the timeframe.

Top agenda

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, in a statement issued by his media office on Monday, listed the legislative priorities for the weeks ahead. These include the passage of the Tax Reform Bills, oversight on the emergency administration in Rivers State, addressing resurgence of Boko Haram insurgency, and a constitutional review.

Passage of Tax reform bills

Mr Bamidele said the first agenda of the lawmakers when they resume plenary would be to pass the tax reform bills. After the passage, it would be transmitted to the presidency for assent before it becomes a law.

“First on our agenda is the further consideration of the Tax Reform Bills, 2024. Its passage has become imperative to reform the country’s tax regime and shore up the revenue of the federation. This will also help governments at all levels to implement projects and deliver the dividends of democracy,” he said.

The tax reform bills were drafted by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms. The bills are: the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

These proposed laws aim to adjust the Value-Added Tax (VAT) revenue-sharing formula and introduce tax exemptions for Nigerians earning the minimum wage.

Following their second reading in the Senate last November, they were referred to the Senate Committee on Finance for further review and public engagement. The House of Representatives also debated and passed the bills for second reading on 12 January.

Since their transmission to the National Assembly on 3 October 2024, the bills have generated significant debate, particularly regarding their regional implications.

Some lawmakers from Northern Nigeria and members of the Northern Governors Forum expressed concerns that the VAT component disproportionately benefits some regions over others. In response, the forum directed its representatives in the National Assembly to oppose the bills.

Despite these objections, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) expressed strong support for the reforms after engaging with the president’s economic team.

Meanwhile, senators from the South-east indicated the need for further consultations with their governors and stakeholders. South-south senators warned against introducing ethnic or regional biases into the debate.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, assured that the National Assembly would conduct a thorough review and ensure the passage of bills that benefit the entire country.

The Senate recently concluded a two-day public hearing on the bills where stakeholders who attended overwhelmingly supported them.

Rivers state emergency rule

Mr Bamidele also said the lawmakers would deliberate on the emergency rule in Rivers State and mediate in the political crisis between the suspended governor, Siminilayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

“As we resume, the Senate will work with the Executive to resolve all the lingering socio-political issues across the federation, including the situation in Rivers State. The essence is to ensure that all stakeholders come to terms on the need to address the root causes of those issues and ensure proper reconciliation of all key actors in the overriding public interest,” he added.

In March, President Bola Tinubu suspended all elected officials in Rivers State, including Mr Fubara. The president, thereafter, appointed Mr Ibas, a retired chief of naval staff, as the sole administrator for the state for an initial period of six months.

The appointment was later ratified by both chambers of the National Assembly in accordance with Section 305(2) of the Nigerian Constitution.

The South-South Governors’ Forum earlier opposed the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.

The Chairperson of the Forum, Douye Diri, who is also the governor of Bayelsa State, said the political situation in Rivers did not deteriorate to a point where it required an emergency rule, considering the provisions of Section 305(3) of the Nigerian Constitution.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) also condemned the emergency declaration and the appointment of Mr Ibas.

The association said President Tinubu lacked the authority to remove an elected governor from office.

Resurgence of Boko Haram

The senate leader also said the National Assembly will engage with security chiefs to devise new strategies to tackle the resurgence of Boko Haram and communal killings in Northern Nigeria.

“The recent resurgence of insecurity in different parts of the federation, especially Benue, Borno, Katsina and Plateau, has caught our attention. As the foremost democratic institution that makes laws for the peace, order and good government of the Federation, the Senate will speed engagement with key actors in the security sector and come up with mechanisms for the effective management of national security. We are committed to putting an end to all acts of terrorism across the federation.”

Terrorism in the Northern states has led to thousands of deaths and mass displacement. In Benue State alone, over 2,600 people were killed between January 2023 and February 2024, mostly women and children. At least fifty communities were attacked during that period.

About two weeks ago, at least 51 people were killed in Zikke village, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, when gunmen invaded and burned down homes.

Borno State continues to witness renewed attacks by Boko Haram, with many lives lost. The state has been a hotspot for insurgency for several years.

Review of the Nigerian constitution

Mr Bamidele also said the lawmakers would fast-track the ongoing review of the Nigerian constitution and initiate reforms to the Electoral Act 2022 with the aim to ensure more credible and transparent elections.

“The review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) is going on steady. Now that we have resumed, the Constitution Review Committee chaired by Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jubrin will speed up the review process with a view to strengthening our federal structure in the interest of all. Likewise, the Senate will kick-start the review of the Electoral Act, 2022 for the conduct of a more credible and transparent election,” he added.

In February, the Senate inaugurated a 47-member committee chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, to review the 1999 constitution.

The committee recently pledged to conclude the exercise in 2026 and concluded a three-day retreat in Kano State.

Also, the National Assembly recently announced that a total of 37 memoranda were received by the committee from different interest groups.

Pending legislations

Beyond these urgent matters, the Senate will also consider several bills of national importance received during the recess.

Mr Bamidele called for robust public hearings to ensure that legislation reflects the will and needs of the people.

“Finally, we have bills of strategic national interest that are pending before the Senate on different sectors of the economy. There is an urgent need to consider those bills and ensure their passage expeditiously. We will also encourage our special and standing committees to put in place public hearings that will give us the opportunity to engage with the electorate on various aspects of law-making and give their own inputs.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

