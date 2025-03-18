The Spokesperson for the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi (APC-Ekitit state), says the House of Representatives will, on Wednesday, debate the state of emergency declared on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Rotimi said President Bola Tinubu had officially written the House of his decision in line with section 305 of the Constitution.
“Mr. President’s formal letter, informing the House of Representatives of his decision and seeking approval in line with Section 305 of the Constitution, has been transmitted.
“It will be read during plenary tomorrow, Wednesday, March 19, and further legislative action debated and decided,” he said.
Following the lingering political unrest between the Executive and the Legislature in Rivers, Mr Tinubu, in a live broadcast on Tuesday, declared a state of emergency in the state.
The president suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all elected lawmakers of the State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.
President Tinubu appointed a former Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the sole administrator of Rivers while the judiciary continued operations.
Following the influence of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on the political face-off, many stakeholders had threatened to embark on mass protests while others had commenced vandalising public property like oil pipelines.
Mr Rotimi, however, said that the National Assembly was duly consulted before the president declared a state of emergency.
He said that the leadership of the National Assembly met with the President and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, among other security chiefs, ahead of the broadcast.
(NAN)
