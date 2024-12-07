The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has confirmed the death of one individual due to election-related violence.

The EC confirmed the death during a briefing held at the National Collation Centre in Accra on Saturday.

Local media had reported that one person was shot in Kasoa Zongo, located in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

Confirming the incident, Benjamin Bano-Bio, the director of Electoral Services, described the death as unfortunate, emphasising that it did not result from any action or inaction of the commission.

“This unfortunate act did not happen due to the action or inaction of the Electoral Commission,” Mr Bano-Bio said, adding that “a culprit has been arrested.”

Providing a breakdown of the election process, Mr Bano-Bio stated that over 95 per cent of polling stations closed by 5 p.m. in line with the law.

He also mentioned that the election witnessed a massive turnout but did not provide specific data to substantiate the claim.

Some journalists raised concerns about power outages in certain polling units. In response, Mr Bano-Bio explained that officials had been provided with funds to secure power generators.

