Last Sunday, Niger State Governor Umaru Bago and his entourage missed their way during a tour and strayed into a terrorists’ enclave on the outskirts of Igade [Mashegu LGA] and Bangi [Mariga LGA] axis, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

Since last week, Mr Bago and his entourage have been visiting local communities in Niger North Senatorial District to inspect ongoing projects.

The governor inspected several projects, including a five-kilometre road in Igade. Addressing locals in the town, the governor said the road would be extended to Mariga Local Government Area.

He also pledged to rehabilitate health centres in the axis to improve access to essential healthcare services.

Driving into terror enclave

Multiple sources, including those in touch with some people in the governor’s entourage, told PREMIUM TIMES that tragedy almost befell the team when they drove into the terrorists’ enclave while heading back to Kotangora.

“They missed their road and found themselves around the Bangi and Igade axis controlled by bandits,” one of the sources whose identity has been concealed for security reasons, told our reporter.

Another source with a close tie with the government said the security operatives in the convoy “observed that the area was not safe, and they immediately advised the convoy to back off.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“It was when they were trying to turn and take another route that the bandits fired at them,” the source said, adding that security operatives overpowered the terrorists.

The sources who spoke to our reporter also claimed that some of the terrorists were killed as others retreated into the forest.

Bangi and Igade axes have witnessed several terror attacks. In October, terrorists killed three locals on the Bangi-Kontonkkoro road. The victims, according to a Facebook post, were heading to the market.

That same month, a mobile police officer attached to the Police Divisional Headquarters was killed in a gunfight with the terrorists, Abbas Adamu, chairman of Mariga LGA, disclosed in a statement. He lamented that local terrorists known as bandits had infiltrated some wards — Gulbin Boka, Bangi, Kotonkoro, Igwama, Galma Wamba and Maburya — in the LGA.

In November, terrorists killed seven farmers and burnt 50 bags of maize in Bangi.

Niger govt denies incident

Prestige FM first reported the incident in Minna on 3 December. A few hours after Mustapha Bina, a freelance journalist with the radio station, aired the report, operatives of State Security Services (SSS) raided the station’s premises in search of Mr Bina.

But they did not find him. The secret police later invited the journalist for questioning.

“I went to the SSS office around eight in the morning,” Mr Bina told PREMIUM TIMES by phone, adding the operatives grilled him for several hours until around 2 p.m.

Mr Bani said he might have been detained if not for the intervention of his colleagues at the correspondents chapel and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The journalist said the security operatives wanted him to disclose his sources, but he declined, describing his experience as demoralising.

However, the Niger State government debunked the news, describing it as fake.

“The convoy of the farmer Governor has been having a smooth tour of ongoing projects across the Niger North Senatorial District since last week,” the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Bologi, said in a statement posted on X.

Mr Bologi said, “The governor’s tour has been peaceful with no incident of any attack or threat to his safety or that of his team…”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

